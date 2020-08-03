I’m a Maple Grove resident, writing to set the record straight on Senator Warren Limmer’s recent article/press release, “Limmer Works on Police Reform, Accountability Bills,” dated July 30, 2020.
The truth is that Sen. Limmer worked to obstruct these bills.
Since comprehensive SF104 emerged from the MN House in June, Sen. Limmer has preferred to delay, piecemeal and water down each element. He’s refused to consult with constituents, particularly those most affected by violent policing. He instead relies on Lexipol, a Texas law enforcement policy clearinghouse.
Sen. Limmer has stated he was unaware of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus (PoCI). He has conflated reform with the idea that only Minneapolis has problems with policing, and linked the House bill and PoCI with defunding the police. Nothing is further from the truth.
Said Kelly McCarthy, Mendota Heights police chief and chair of the Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training board, who testified at the bill’s hearing, “I am very comfortable with all the police reform bills before you today, and that is how I know it’s not enough. Now is not the time for us to be comfortable. This is the time for us to engage in the courageous, systematic changes necessary to give all Minnesotans the equality and justice they deserve.”
Retired Judge and Law Professor LaJune Lange said of the approach Senator Limmer’s committee took, “this does not meet the tests and expectations of the people for this time.”
Warren Limmer has not taken the lead. He has been reluctant and obstructionist in passing meaningful policing reform. He has brought unwelcome national attention to Minnesota through his dismissive approach to needed reforms.
For him to take credit for advancing this cause is ludicrous and disingenuous. We need leaders who understand where Minnesota stands – at the threshold of meaningful societal change and equal rights for all citizens – and who are ready to improve public safety in a timely, fully resourced manner. Warren Limmer does not meet that test. I am happy to support a candidate for his office who does meet the test: Bonnie Westlin.
Sincerely,
Jill Budzynski
Maple Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.