As I read the article related to how the Superintendent doesn’t understand how the levy has not passed in the last two attempts, she fails to release that we currently have a levy for the school. If the levy would have passed the school would have doubled in the amount I pay towards the school system. With the homeowner taxes for 2023 the school will make up 43 percent of the taxes.
As a homeowner I do not have an extra supply of cash I can just dish out to another levy. This will put a strain on my current finances. I too must work within a budget, basic necessities, plan for a rainy day, medical costs, insurance, upkeep of my property, retirement, etc. I wish I had an unlimited supply of money but that is not reality.
As for blaming what is said on social media, I do not base anything posted on any social media site and neither do my neighbors when we have discussed the proposed levies. We review our current financial needs to maintain our homes, health and what we can provide to the community as a whole.
I have sent a recommendation to the school working group on an alternative way to finance the school system with a city wide tax that would have those who live in the community and those who do not help fund the schools system. This would be a fair tax including everyone who lives in our community and would be minimal tax on a purchase within Albertville and Saint Michael and ongoing.
It is time to think outside the box on a funding source that would be permanent and would not require ongoing referendums.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.