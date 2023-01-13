To the editor:

As I read the article related to how the Superintendent doesn’t understand how the levy has not passed in the last two attempts, she fails to release that we currently have a levy for the school. If the levy would have passed the school would have doubled in the amount I pay towards the school system. With the homeowner taxes for 2023 the school will make up 43 percent of the taxes.

