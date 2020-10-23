To the Editor:

This letter is to provide our experience and support of our State Representative Kristin Robbins. During these times of uncertainty, it has been very difficult to find support by our elected officials.  

As a business owner in Maple Grove, Kristin Robbins was so helpful to promote local businesses, help us navigate through the state bureaucracy and represented our voices at the Capitol. Our business was shut down for nearly 3 months while other like businesses were granted Critical Sector Exemptions. Kristin did all that she could to contact the needed folks at the capital on our behalf. She advised us of and fought for grants that helped to keep us in business.  

I just wish that we had more advocates like Kristin Robbins.

Cristina Nolte

Maple Grove business owner

