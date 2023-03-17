To the Editor:

Thank you to all Osseo residents who voiced grievances regarding utilities/sanitary sewer rate increases. This bumpy road for residents began when Osseo increased utilities rates to finance the city’s sewer infrastructure improvements. Osseo implemented resolutions setting sanitary sewer fees in 2022 and 2023 based on “Irrigation All usage” resulting in sky-high utility bills and a deluge of complaints.

