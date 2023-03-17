Thank you to all Osseo residents who voiced grievances regarding utilities/sanitary sewer rate increases. This bumpy road for residents began when Osseo increased utilities rates to finance the city’s sewer infrastructure improvements. Osseo implemented resolutions setting sanitary sewer fees in 2022 and 2023 based on “Irrigation All usage” resulting in sky-high utility bills and a deluge of complaints.
In response to complaints, Ehlers and the City of Osseo confirmed plans to credit residents’ accounts Q3 2023 for sanitary sewer overcharges incurred in 2022.
Jessica Cook, Director, Fiscal Accounting, Ehlers expects that single family residential customers who receive a credit will generally be those who, during 2022: used more water per quarter from April through December as compared to January through March AND used more than 15,000 gallons of water per quarter in that same time period of April through December.
Cook added that the city will include Winter Quarter Averaging in the new resolutions effective 2023 and going forward.
Numerous residents posted comments via “Informed Osseo,” a public Facebook page created and administered by residents Kenny and Sarita Nelson to provide a forum for all residents to discuss our city’s current events.
Kenny posted: “I’m greatly disappointed in Osseo because it seems no one from the city even reviewed the resolutions or noticed Ehlers had removed winter quarter averaging. It seems way too convenient for Osseo to blame Ehlers, and Ehlers to blame its contractor, and ultimately sweep the mistakes under the rug by crediting affected residents’ accounts.”
Administrator Grams (and conceivably Mayor Poppe and/or the city attorney) must collaborate with consultant partners and communicate transparently with the Osseo City Council to ensure the council has the information required to make fact-based decisions that reflect the best interests of residents. Unfortunately, without having complete, accurate information from Ehlers and city leaders, the Osseo City Council voted unanimously in favor of botched resolutions that cost residents not only their money but their trust in city leaders.
Ehlers is accountable to the city, and the city is accountable to its citizens. City leaders must communicate transparently to bridge the confusion / clarity gap with the city council as well as residents. The minimum work Grams, Poppe, and other city officials must do before making policy decisions is to address this question: “How will this decision affect Osseo residents?”
