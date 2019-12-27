To the Editor:

Rep. Dean Phillips is doing the work we asked him to last year by trying to lower the cost of prescription drugs. Just last week a bill he co-authored passed out of the U.S. House.

The bill will cut the cost of prescription drugs by more than half and the savings in Medicare and new cures. If Republicans in the senate cared about the middle class and nearly 1 in 4 Americans who can’t afford the medications they need, they would pass the bill too. But what did they say they would do? Not even give it a vote.

How’s that for bah humbug.

Erin Carney

Maple Grove

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments