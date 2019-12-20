To the Editor:
Health care. Education reform and funding. Taxes. Environment. Transportation. A budget surplus of $1.3 billion. The scandal at the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The list could go on and on.
These are all important bipartisan priorities for which DFL State Rep. Kristin Bahner could have held a “Community Conversation.” Instead, she decided to hold a meeting on legalizing marijuana, hardly a key topic of concern to her constituents, and an issue opposed by the police chiefs in both Osseo and Maple Grove.
Why this issue? It seems the topic is a major concern for Bahner’s DFL Party, which, according to recent news reports, is worried about losing votes to two pro-marijuana political parties. Bahner and her Democrat leaders are so worried that they have pledged to make marijuana legalization a priority in next year’s legislative session.
It is clear Bahner is more worried about her election and the fate of her political party than the priorities of our communities.
Thankfully, voters in Maple Grove and Osseo can make it a top priority to replace her next year with someone who will work hard on the issues that matter.
Dave Nyce
Maple Grove
