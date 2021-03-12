To the Editor:
The last 11 months have been extraordinarily difficult for the working Minnesota family. With Governor Walz signing over 100 executive orders suffocating Minnesota’s economy, the last thing we need in our district is more extreme tax hikes.
Gov. Walz and the DFL destroyed this state in 2020. They forced businesses to shut down, too many of which will never be able to open again. People lost their entire life’s saving in these businesses. Too many thousands of workers were laid off. In 2021, as we struggle to rebuild and bounce back from a year rocked by an economic crisis, Representative Kristin Bahner should be focused on righting that wrong and getting Minnesota back to work.
The right to assess and assume risks is a human right. The right to make a living for our families is a human right. The right to have our mothers and our fathers in our homes for Thanksgiving and Christmas is a human right. The right to gather and worship who, where, and what we may is a human right. Gov. Walz has denied these rights and many more to Minnesotans over 100 times since March of 2020.
Rather than further suffocate Minnesotans with undue tax increases, Rep. Bahner needs to stand by her constituents. Walz must face political justice for the long-lasting damage he has caused Minnesotans. Rep. Bahner must stand with working families and vote to impeach Gov. Walz.
Lisa Bailey
Maple Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.