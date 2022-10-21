Minnesota’s State Auditor is on the ballot this November, and we need someone who exhibits integrity and honesty. That is why I support the re-election of Julie Blaha. She has been a dedicated public servant with measurable results, holding government expenditure accountable and protecting Minnesotans’ local autonomy.
In Minnesota, the state auditor supervises and audits the finances of the state’s approximately 4,800 local governments, which tax and spend over $40 billion annually. Likewise, the state auditor performs the single annual audit of nearly $26 billion in federal funds spent by state agencies and their sub-recipients. Blaha has shown how qualified she is for this position. She has a proven record of safeguarding Minnesotans’ tax dollars. She’s found over $4 million in government fraud, prevented over $549 million in budget errors through audits, and brought over $23 million in tax increment finance funds into compliance.
Beyond combating waste, fraud, and abuse, Blaha has focused on protecting Minnesotans’ freedom to make local decisions. She knows that those closest to the issue should take the lead on local solutions. That’s why she’s provided valuable resources like support, data, and analysis to our local organizations.
She’s demonstrated countless times that she’ll tell the truth to Minnesotans. But, conversely, her challenger, Ryan Wilson, has purposefully misled Minnesotans. Throughout this campaign, Wilson has tried to mislead voters by conflating and confusing issues for the state auditor with those under the Legislative Auditor’s jurisdiction. The Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) oversees state agencies and other state programs. In contrast, the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) oversees local government spending. Blaha has stayed focused on the responsibilities at hand throughout this election.
The state auditor must be an arbiter of truth, not a disseminator of disinformation. We must have an elected official dedicated to the effectiveness and success of our local governments. In decisive times, local government is still a place for neighbors to unite to solve issues in their communities.
Julie Blaha will continue to protect the good work in our communities and bring integrity, honesty, and respect to the position of State Auditor.
