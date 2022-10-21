To the Editor:

Minnesota’s State Auditor is on the ballot this November, and we need someone who exhibits integrity and honesty. That is why I support the re-election of Julie Blaha. She has been a dedicated public servant with measurable results, holding government expenditure accountable and protecting Minnesotans’ local autonomy.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments