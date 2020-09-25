To the Editor:
The letter to the editor by Chris Kauffmann of Hanover asking Democrats to wake up was well written and true. Excessive government power and identity politics, often promoted by Democrats, results in a loss of personal freedom and the ability to prosper.
One example of excessive big-government power has been exposed by alphanews. An undercover state employee visited a restaurant in Hastings and found one employee who wasn’t wearing a compliant mask. The business was fined $7,625. The legislators we elected did not authorize our Democratic Governor to levy an outrageous fine that diminishes a small business from prospering.
People who are against using their tax dollars to fund abortions lost this freedom when our Democratic Attorney General and Hennepin County Attorney helped push through a pro-abortion case that never had a discovery of the plaintiffs because they “vanished.”
Doe v. Gomez was a grab for power at the expense of personal freedom. Representative Dean Phillips is a wealthy Democrat who supports the identity politics of systemic racism and white privilege. Ironically, Phillips is running against a self-made black man, Kendall Qualls, who was raised by a poor single mom in Harlem. If Phillips is truly concerned about “white privilege and systemic racism” then why doesn’t he drop out of the race and use his tens of millions of dollars to help those who are poor and vulnerable.
The tensions in society will deescalate if we foster good character instead of identity politics. Dr. Martin Luther King believed in this when he shared his dream “... children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Sadly some Democrats think that anyone who is white is also a racist. I encourage these Democrats to join me in voting for Kendall Qualls who is a descendant of black slaves. I’ve been impressed with the content of his character. Qualls believes in a government that makes it easier to prosper. Qualls has my vote regardless of his skin color.
Russ Rooney
Rogers
