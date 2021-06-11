To the Editor:
It is common sense. Electoral winners should have majority support in their districts. Voters should have choices on their ballots that reflect a variety of voter preferences. Candidates should focus on issues and problem solving, rather than personal attacks. These statements seem so simple, and I hope echo principles in which folks across the political spectrum can find some common ground. I say that recognizing that finding common ground may feel further off than ever before.
There’s a reform we can advance to make it happen. We can break through our polarizing politics, with a solution that is both simple and easy to implement: ranked choice voting. Essentially, ranked choice voting allows voters to rank candidates as their first choice, second choice, third choice, and so on. The goal is to ensure a majority winner so if that doesn’t happen in the first round of counting, the least popular candidate is defeated and voters who selected them as their first choice would have their vote go to their second choice instead. Rounds of counting happen in this same way until one candidate has a majority in what amounts to an instant run-off. This easy-to-understand solution requires candidates to build up a large coalition of supporters and appeal to a wider variety of voters.
A few weeks ago, here in the 3rd Congressional District, Representative Phillips announced that he would make ranked choice voting central to his platform, and I applaud his efforts on this front. We can be doing more at the state level too, like Maine and Alaska where ranked choice voting is used in state and federal elections.
All in all, ranked choice voting is a no-brainer for independent thinkers such as myself that want to see improvements in our local electoral system. I am asking Representative Robbins and Senator Limmer to support ranked choice voting, and I ask you to do the same.
Mike Lyons
Maple Grove
