To the Editor:
The Minnesota GOP is trying to project the 3rd congressional district race as something separate and not being influenced by the leader of the GOP, Donald Trump. They know he is not popular in the district and try to keep him out of local political discussion.
Enter their candidate this year for the district, Kendal Qualls, an import from New York City (NEW YORK CITY??) via Oklahoma. They hope this fresh face will erase the image of their candidate in the 2018 election and his ties to Trump. Erik Paulsen was trounced by 11 percentage points in an upset by Dean Phillips. Most political experts contribute a major reason for the loss to Paulsen’s lock-step support for Donald Trump as reflected by his votes in Congress.
Minnesota Republican leaders are trying their darndest to portray Qualls as his own man – even though he admits he voted for Trump in 2016 and supports all of Trump’s major positions. He tries to water this down by saying he wished Trump communicated differently. (Guess what? Trump isn’t going to communicate differently. And communication isn’t his only character flaw.) Let’s be perfectly clear. Kendal Qualls will be tied to Donald Trump’s hip just like Paulsen was. Trump and the GOP party leadership demand that loyalty.
As an Independent, I’ll be voting for Dean Phillips, a moderate Democratic candidate who has a record of considering both sides of an issue and seeking common ground. His vote will be from his conscience, reflecting the prevailing interests of the 3rd congressional district constituency. His vote will be for what his district wants, not what the president wants. He is not a carpetbagger, brought in to forward the interests of a state or national political party or the president. He’s a long-time area resident and knows the district well. He now has the experience of having served a term in congress.
The continued steady hand and reasoned voice of Dean Phillips as our 3rd district representative is what we, and the State of Minnesota, need.
Richard Holman
Loretto
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.