LETTER: Osseo leaves residents under water

To the Editor:
Residents voiced concerns regarding sanitary sewer overcharges, elevated water costs, and lack of transparent communication by city leaders during the city’s work session held Nov. 7, 2022.
To the Editor:
Residents voiced concerns regarding sanitary sewer overcharges, elevated water costs, and lack of transparent communication by city leaders during the city’s work session held Nov. 7, 2022.
Sanitary sewer overcharges topped complaints. Although nearly all cities use winter quarter averaging to calculate sanitary sewer charges, Osseo did not use this method which resulted in sky-high utility bills.
City Administrator Riley Grams discussed how Osseo’s Q1 2023 Utility Rate Study may yield new rates and possibly a new rate structure to take effect at the beginning of Q2 2023 and before the watering season begins. Mayor Poppe added that he supports the city council looking into the utility rates further early in 2023 in order to make changes.
A few days after the work session, I emailed Mr. Poppe and Mr. Grams, requesting the city apply winter quarter averaging to recalculate the sanitary sewer rates and refund affected residents’ overpayments.
Poppe’s email response echoed Grams’ description of the city’s upcoming utility rate study which did not address my specific requests.
Grams’ email response opened with the same generic utility rate study information but closed with big news! Grams wrote, “The City is not issuing any refunds or recalculations at this time, unless expressly directed by the City Council.” Refunds are feasible!
FACT: The utility rate study will analyze 12 months of data from the new water meters to determine accuracy, detect leaks, and prevent billing snafus in which residents are not charged or are undercharged for water.
FACT: Although peddled as a one-size-fits-all solution, the utility rate study by itself will do nothing to remedy the problems residents raised. The city can apply winter quarter averaging, refund overcharges, audit utility billing system, provide ready access to financial/contractual information, and communicate transparently – now – there is no reason to wait for 12 months of data from new water meters.
Residents call for Poppe and Grams leadership to rectify grievances now and stop residents’ money and quality of life from continuing down the drain.
Kathleen Gette
Osseo
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.