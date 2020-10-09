To the Editor:
COVID-19 has put a spotlight on governmental response to a public health crisis and that spotlight has been revealing. Now, more than ever in recent history, we need public leaders who are experienced and equipped to guide us through unique and very difficult challenges.
As Albert Einstein once said, “any fool can know, the point is to understand.” We need leaders who not only know there’s a difficult challenge, but ones who are equipped to understand that challenge and how to best address it.
We are losing one of those leaders in Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson. But we have the opportunity to fill that void with someone equally capable in Danny Nadeau. Danny is a thoughtful and intelligent leader who takes the time to research, listen, and understand the complexities of challenges like COVID-19.
Danny has a proven public policy track record from his time in the Minnesota House research department and now as Commissioner Johnson’s Chief of Staff at Hennepin County. He knows listening to experts and stakeholders, staying engaged with the latest science, and allowing innovation to lead the response is far more effective than strong-handed government overreach.
Danny is the type of leader who understands public health is more than statistics, it is about the well-being of our community. Danny is experienced. He has the institutional knowledge. He’s ready to work for us from day one.
I strongly encourage you to support Danny Nadeau for Hennepin County Commissioner, District 7.
Jerene Skeie
Corcoran
