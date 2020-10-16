To the Editor:
To the residents of Wright County, District 4, we ask you to join us in supporting Mike Potter for re-election to the Wright County Board of Commissioners. Mike knows the people and leaders of the district, and has spent countless hours working to minimize the tax burden and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Wright County.
As the current and former Mayors of St. Michael, we know transportation is a big issue, and Mike leads the way. Mike has spent countless hours at the Capitol and in Washington DC advocating for funding of I-94 expansion, and other transportation projects in Wright County. He believes in rural transportation for senior citizens, and was a strong advocate for Wright County’s partnership in Trailblazer Transit.
Mike has also helped lead the County Board when it comes to finances. His focus on long term solutions save taxpayer money, and break the mold of using short term band aids that actually cost more in the long run.
Kevin Kasel
Mayor of St. Michael
Jerry Zachman
Former mayor of St. Michael
