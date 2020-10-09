To the Editor:
Mike Ostaffe – current candidate for District 279 – Osseo Area School Board has worked tirelessly on behalf of all students in 279 the past four years. Mike has worked hard on the hot topic button issues such as equity across the district. Most recently- leading the charge to get more balanced monies to the east side of District 279 for things such as technology and other equity issues.
Mike’s leadership in working with the cities in the district has been very important. From getting Brooklyn Park to accept responsibility for their portion of the costs of the Park Center Dome, Maple Grove allowing parking to get access to some of the newer facilities – all valuable community resources.
Mike also understands as an Electrical Engineer, the lost opportunities for introducing students to careers in the trades. Along with his current Board, Mike has led the charge and has implemented a vision, and has personally acted to increase equipment and tools for the students. Mike has assisted in acquiring many thousands of dollars of upgrades to our auto educational classrooms – through corporate donations, by just being one of the few people willing to just simply ask for them
Mike has helped as the Board Chair for the past two years navigate the district through the changeover in the Superintendent role, getting the monies where they are needed most, and by trying to keeping our taxes focused on THE STUDENT – where they should be.
In my role as on the Osseo City Council for the past 11 years – the cities relationship with the district has never been stronger and more collaborative as when we worked with Mike, and since the hiring of Cory McIntyre, the candidate the Mike saw as the future of our district.
In this uncertain time in our world coming out of Covid, and the extensive civil unrest- I encourage folks to support a proven leader in Mike Ostaffe with your vote on November 3.
Mark Schulz
Osseo
