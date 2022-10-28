To the Editor:
Over the past 20-plus years, I have been proud to serve Maple Grove as its Mayor. This year we have two seats for City Council that will be on the Nov. 8th ballot.
I am endorsing Karen Jaeger for re-election and Rachelle Johnson to serve in those two seats. Karen has been faithfully serving our community for 24 years as a city council member and I’m confident in the work she has done and will continue to do. She is very active in many committees, including never missing a DARE graduation and has been an integral part of our success so far and her input is valuable as we forge ahead.
Over the past several months, I have met, talked with and asked Rachelle about her positions on the issues facing Maple Grove. Rachelle is a woman of integrity whose goals and ambitions mirror mine; continuing to make Maple Grove the best place to live for all its residents.
I am also proud to endorse John Bristol for State Representative for District 37B. I have known John for over 30 years, long before I became mayor. John has always been active in our community and his direct engagement has benefited all of the residents.
His leadership and involvement in veteran’s groups, a children’s charity and other local groups brought together thousands of people to work for a better community and better Maple Grove for all. His service to this country before and during Operation Desert Storm, and his commitment to veterans’ groups since that time provides a shining example for how we should support our country and veterans.
John’s active leadership in the Maple Grove Football Booster club, directly supported the athletic activities in our school district and was instrumental in bringing investment to our recent field expansions that serve all of Maple Grove. John’s active volunteer role in our community provides the knowledge for effectively serving out community, and provides the assurance he will act for the benefit of our community.
Please join me in supporting and voting for Jaeger, Johnson and Bristol.
Mark Steffenson
Maple Grove Mayor
