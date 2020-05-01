To the Editor:
I am an adult day provider in Minnetonka. A few weeks ago, and with very short notice, I was informed that I had to temporarily close my center due to the global pandemic and the stay-at-home executive order. This was one of the most difficult days I can remember.
Our center is an integral part of this community and serves as a valuable connection to the people we serve. From the meals and activities we provide to the medical care and social connection, our center was like a second home to our attendees. We also offered much needed respite to family caregivers, many of who are also frail older adults. We quickly adapted how we work to fill the void that was created by the closure. We are now providing alternative services – daily wellness checks, activities programming via YouTube, home-delivered meals and more. My staff and I are providing these services for free, as the government reimbursement we relied on to serve seniors and people with disabilities ceased to exist when we were ordered to close.
Adult day closures have left thousands of seniors and persons with disabilities without needed services. It has also left many adult day providers financially frail and questioning whether they will be able to reopen after the public health emergency ends. We are eager to fill service gaps by providing virtual or remote adult day services and have requested that lawmakers consider passing legislation to reimburse for these services. This is a model that several other states have adopted but has yet to gain traction here in Minnesota.
It’s time we can together as a community, as One Minnesota, to support the most vulnerable and fund these needed services.
Irene Grudsky
Maple Grove
Grudsky is the director of Dignity Adult Services in Minnetonka.
