To the Editor:

My wife and I have been residents of Maple Grove for over 42 years. We have been involved in numerous city, organized activities, and associations during that time.

A review of Kristy Janigo’s experience, activities and service clearly show she is a highly qualified person to serve on the Maple Grove City Council. She possesses a strong interest in the future of our community that includes all residents. Kristy has worked hard informing and educating herself about the issues facing Maple Grove. She has correctly identified four issues critical to the future of our community.

Ensuring Maple Grove continues managing resources in a sustainable manner for long-term viability. Recognizing the growing diversity Maple Grove will continue experiencing and the responsibility to ensure all residents are invited to participate and engage with their government and city services. She understands the need to evaluate and adjust housing development planning to meet future needs.

The fourth issue, Public Safety and Community Outreach, is very important to me. I served as a police officer for New Hope for over 34 years, the last twelve as Chief of Police. I served eight more years with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, retiring just three years ago.

Providing professional law enforcement services becomes more challenging every year. Maple Grove possesses the resources to provide police services that reach out to all segments of our community. Increasing diversity requires police programming that builds relationships with residents and businesses. The most effective police services occur when strong community relationships exist that support the police. Maple Grove PD utilizes many great programs now but must continue to expand their community outreach services to best serve residents through prevention, planning, protection and response to criminal, and other safety and health needs. Responding to calls for service is a base line, not the optimal service we want in our city.

Through my personal discussions with Kristy, I know she understands the challenges, demands and needs for public safety in Maple Grove. I strongly encourage you to vote for Kristy Janigo.

Gary B. Link

Maple Grove

