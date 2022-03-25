I am the former social justice director at St. Joseph the Worker in Maple Grove, and I am also a volunteer with the Metropolitan Interfaith Council on Affordable Housing. I am writing in support of Kristy Janigo’s bid for Maple Grove City Council.
I met her in 2020 when she ran the first time and was impressed with her values as another member of the faith community. She also is a supporter of ensuring all residents have a safe home.
I am worried about the housing shortage in the Twin Cities area, which is acutely felt in low-income populations. MICAH’s annual Housing for All Breakfast is usually a well-attended event, and it is our group’s chance to educate policy makers and leaders in our region about housing needs.
In the late 1990s, Maple Grove purchased several tax forfeited properties to create its Scattered Site Rental Housing Program, which now includes 28 units. The program has helped families transition to home ownership, including single mothers with children who were fleeing domestic violence. This is one of the success stories we tell at the annual Housing for All Breakfast. We will need more of this type of work in the future and leaders who are committed to being a champion of the work.
The city of Maple Grove commissioned a housing study last year, and affordable senior housing was found to be in especially short supply in the city. Although additional plans and construction are underway, I am concerned that while the city has added thousands of housing units in the past 10 years, it has skewed toward market-rate and higher-end rental units and away from affordable owner-occupied homes compared to prior decade.
We need a variety of types for our future residents, and now is the right time. The city is zoned for an additional 10% of its area to be developed as residential property. We need to make sure that affordability is considered within those plans before the city is completely built out and the opportunity has passed for our future neighbor.
Kristy would be a great Maple Grove City Council member!
