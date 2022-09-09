To the Editor:
I have been a resident of Maple Grove since 2016. My husband and I chose Maple Grove as the ideal place to grow our family. We have welcomed two children since then, and our personal investment in the city has grown.
I first learned Kristy Janigo’s name when I spotted a rock decorated on a trail near my home. I’ve spent time getting to know Kristy and what she stands for, and I will be enthusiastically voting for her this November for Maple Grove City Council.
Kristy’s priorities align closely with mine. She wants to balance developing our limited space left with preserving the natural resources that drew my family here from Plymouth. She wants to make every person living in, working in, or visiting Maple Grove feel safe and welcome. Truly, what more could a person want than that?
Kristy and other community members created a mutual aid nonprofit during the pandemic to help anyone in need in the community. I’ve been so impressed with the Maple Grove Giving Connection’s mission to “find a need, fill a need” that I joined the board alongside Kristy to further their mission. Kristy is a woman who exemplifies the good Samaritan mindset. Not only does she serve her community, but she also served our country as a member of the US Army National Guard. She volunteers regularly for causes close to veterans because she has walked in their boots.
I am confident that Kristy will work in the best interest of all Maple Grove stakeholders when voting on the council and look forward to her vision of what Maple Grove can become in the next 4 years, and beyond. Kristy is easy to contact on her website, Facebook, and email. Give her a jingle anytime, and I’m sure she will be a compassionate ear to any concern and help you find a solution.
Elizabeth Kibler
Maple Grove
