My name is Taya Brodin-Hanson. I was born and raised in Maple Grove and graduated from Osseo Sr. High in 1996. I have since raised five children here. I have watched Maple Grove go from being a single gas station off I-94 and a dirt road to the high school to all that it is today. I know where we have been, and I have many hopes for our community as it continues to grow. I am a local 911 dispatcher and have a deep understanding of the challenges we face as a community.
I am also the president and founder of a nonprofit called the Maple Grove Giving Connection. Our mutual-aid, nonprofit group was started to help those in need in our community with things such as food, warm clothing, and other supplies. Kristy found the group right at its inception and although she keeps a very busy schedule helping our community in both her personal and professional life, she found time for our group. Kristy has helped us raise thousands of dollars in a very short amount of time that has gone directly back into our community.
She leads with love and does so selflessly every single day. I truly don’t know if we would have gotten off the ground without her. She is an amazingly unique balance of action and compassion. Her energy and desire to help all people is endless. Kristy’s attention to detail, connections in the community, and years of public service make her an ideal candidate for our city council.
It is time Maple Grove gets a fresh set of eyes on our city council. We need someone who is motivated to serve our community in this role. I am proud to give Kristy my full support and vote for her position on Maple Grove’s City Council. Maple Grove will be lucky to have her working on our behalf. We need someone who has impeccable integrity and who will always put the people of Maple Grove first. That person is Kristy Janigo.
