To the Editor:
Our public schools have been consistently underfunded. We ask our education system to meet the needs of the entire student population without adequate resources to meet even the most basic requirements of students, teachers and staff.
Due to COVID-19, we have more students living in poverty due to family job loss. Many students, staff and teachers are experiencing mental health issues such as anxiety related to the pandemic, and the need for additional special education services grows each year. Our district requires further resources like nurses in each school and specialty professionals in our counseling staffs.
The need for up-to-date technology has become a significant issue for our district and its families. Our district must ensure that all students have equitable access to the tools they need in order to learn; e.g. the hardware, software, and internet service in order to effectively participate in their education. We may need additional specialty technical staff to ensure that learning needs are met equitably.
We need school board members who are willing to approve budgets that address these issues as well as others. We need board members who understand that investment in our children’s education is an investment with huge returns to our whole society. Our school board needs Tamara Grady.
Osseo Schools are currently in a better financial position than many districts. Rather than focus on budget cuts, Tamara Grady will advocate for fully funding our schools to the state legislation, and for the special education cross-subsidy program between the state and federal government. If this program were funded fully, our district could use these funds for special education programs, saving the general education fund for other pressing educational needs. Tamara Grady will advocate our district taking advantage of all available funding sources such as the emergency funding through the Cares Act, intended for emergencies such as COVID-19.
ISD #279 needs Tamara Grady on its school board.
Jeanne Wickens
Maple Grove
