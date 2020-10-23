To the Editor:
I support Kevin Anderson for County Commissioner for District 7.
Kevin Anderson would make an outstanding County Commission to represent District 7. I have partnered with Kevin for over 10 years on community issues such as racial justice, transportation funding and access to health care in my role as Social Justice Director at St Joseph the Worker Church. I know him to be a man of integrity with strong values for the common good. He is a father of four who has served our community in many leadership roles. From his church as congregation president to our schools on the School District Planning Advisory Council .
Kevin listens well and cares for those whose voices might not be heard. He has a passion for service to the community. I have worked with him to negotiate with school districts for equity policy, and organize listening sessions with elected officials. He also pressed for reform and helped change housing policy in Minnesota by bi-partisanly advocating for the homeowners bill of rights.
He has my vote and I encourage you to vote for Kevin as well. I look forward to partnering with him when he is elected as Hennepin County Commissioner.
Roxanne Smith
Champlin
