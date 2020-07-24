To the Editor:
Did you know that in Minnesota, almost half of our third graders struggle to read at grade level? As a Minnesota Reading Corps alum I’m trying to change that statistic. Being a tutor is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done and I’m writing today because there are so many more kids that need our help.
It’s important that kids become good readers by third grade because after third grade, they need to be able to read in order to learn. With the disruptions and challenges caused by COVID-19, we know many of our learners will need extra help next year. As a tutor, you can provide additional support and help the kids get back on track.
Could you or someone you know give your time to help be more for students? In Hennepin County, 25 people are needed to begin in August.
Great tutors come from all walks of life, I joined AmeriCorps as an empty nester looking to give back to my community. It has been a life changing experience for me and my students. The experience is an incredible opportunity for all ages — especially recent grads or college students interested in taking a gap year this fall. Tutors can choose to give 18, 25 or 35 hours a week and qualify for perks like a stipend every two weeks plus additional money for tuition or student loans.
I’d love to see the 2020-21 school year begin knowing there will be a tutor for every child who needs some extra help. I hope you will join me. To learn more and apply, please visit readingandmath.net.
Hilary Roe
Maple Grove
Reading Corps Tutor Alum
