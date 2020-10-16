To the Editor:

I am honored to endorse city council member Judy Hanson for reelection to the Maple Grove City Council. I have been fortunate to know Judy for over 25 years and during that time I have worked with her on many city and non-city projects.

Council member Hanson is dedicated, hardworking and willing to see all aspects of issues affecting our great city. She takes time to thoroughly review proposals that come before the city council and clearly does her homework.

Judy is an excellent listener, personable, smart and does a wonderful job working with residents and developers to fully understand the impact projects can have.

I have never lost my faith in Judy to get things done. She is a tremendous asset to the Maple Grove City Council.

Alan Madsen

Maple Grove

Retired Maple Grove City Administrator

