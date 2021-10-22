To the Editor:
Halloween is a very exciting time for kids, and for adults as well. We all need to do our part to make sure Halloween events are fun and safe.
Drivers can do their part to help protect trick-or-treaters by following these driving safety tips on Halloween, or at any time your community hosts Halloween activities.
1. Watch for children darting into the street. Kids can cross the street anywhere, and most young pedestrian deaths happen at spots other than intersections.
2. Drive slowly, and don’t pass stopped vehicles. The driver might be dropping off children.
3. Yield to young pedestrians. Children might not stop, either because they don’t see your vehicle approaching or don’t know how to safely cross the street.
4. Park your mobile phone. Avoid distractions by waiting until your vehicle is stopped to call, text or surf.
5. Communicate with other drivers. Always use your turn signals. If you do pull over to drop off or pick up your kids, turn on your 4-way flashers.
Parents can do their part to help protect trick-or-treaters by teaching these safety tips.
1. Teach them how to safely cross streets. They should look both ways and cross only at corners and crosswalks.
2. Brighten them up. Give them flashlights and glow sticks, and/or use reflective tape on their costumes, so drivers can see them.
3. Consider indoor community Halloween programs for younger kids.
4. Walk with them so you can focus on keeping them safe.
5. Inspect candy to make sure your kids are not getting something they shouldn’t.
Please be especially careful between 4 and 8 p.m. as this is when most severe young pedestrian collisions happen. Thanks everyone for doing your part!
Pat Budke
Safe Communities of Wright County, Buffalo
