I’ve been a District 885 teacher for over 20 years, so to be fully transparent, I have an internal agenda here. That agenda includes – but is not limited to – former, current, and future students, local taxes (I live here), class sizes, school activities and programs, and, of course, my livelihood.
For some in our communities when our school district asks for operating funds – like the upcoming levy – they only see it as more tax dollars drawn from them. It’s solely about the cash. Understandable. Times are tight. Besides, this is one of the few tax burdens we have some say over.
So, you should absolutely vote wisely. But, not shortsightedly. If you like numbers, here’s a number: Data from the World Banks’ World Development Indicators estimate that for every dollar the government spends on education the country’s GDP grows an average of $20. Twenty to one.
For the future. How that translates to the local economic environment, I don’t know, but I’d guess it’s greater than zero.
Okay, so if numbers don’t grab you, how about contemplating this question: Who paid for your public education? I didn’t pay for mine. The adults surrounding me in time did that. Whether or not you have dependents in the district is beside the point. We are obligated to be the before-adults and the during-adults and the after-adults to fund their opportunities. They have no choice, no power, no agency in the levy decision. That’s where we come in.
Hey, get out and vote, whatever way you want to, but before you do, take a long look back to where you came from and a sharp look ahead to what our future holds. The befores and the durings and the afters depend on you.
