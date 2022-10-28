To the Editor:
In 2021, Maple Grove City Council members were paid an annual salary of $13,500. So why is Kristy Janigo intent on spending $20,000 for a seat on the council?
In her push for a council seat, Ms. Janigo asked for and got the endorsement of the Minnesota Realtors Political Action Committee. To be considered for the endorsement, Ms. Janigo had to answer a 14-question questionnaire from the PAC. Question 5 had 2 parts and reads, “What is your fundraising goal? How much have you raised to date?” Her response, “$20,000. I have raised about $15,000 to date. I have done the math many times, and I really do need that final $5,000 to accomplish everything I’ve set out to do.”
According to people who have run before, a successful campaign for a seat on the council can be waged for roughly 1/3 of that amount. Separately, 2020 election results show the minimum number of votes needed to win a seat on the council at that time was 10,348. So why is Ms. Janigo willing to spend over $1.93/vote when history suggests a seat can be had for a mere $0.64/vote? What is so wrong with the City that she feels a 3X premium/vote is justified and that she alone is qualified to fix the situation? Is anyone else troubled by what feels like an almost desperate level of spending?
I get that inflation is out of control right now, but how should voters feel about the cost of local campaigns tripling? Where is all of this money coming from? Is she self-funding? If so, how should the average Maple Grove resident feel knowing they might not be able to serve on the Council unless they have $20,000 lying around to fund their own campaign? And if she’s not self-funding, who is bankrolling her? What are their motives? And what will she owe her donors if she actually wins a seat? The residents and voters of the city of Maple Grove deserve to know.
CJohn Stanchina
Maple Grove
