To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in support of re-electing Judy Hanson to the Maple Grove City Council. I met Judy when she interviewed for the open city council seat in 2015. We interviewed 19 candidates for that position and we unanimously selected Judy. She was our clear choice.

During her time on the city council I have been impressed by her level of understanding of the issues confronting our city. Judy’s experience as a city attorney offers invaluable perspective and insight.  

She is genuinely engaged in the concerns of our residents and takes the time to listen and respond. Judy is a strong city representative who works well with city staff, boards, commissions and her other council members. I fully support Judy Hanson for re-election to the Maple Grove City Council.

Karen Jaeger

Maple Grove City Council Member

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments