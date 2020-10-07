To the Editor:
As a Maple Grove native and graduate of Osseo Senior High School (Class of 1995), I have always had a love for this community. From growing up teaching Sunday School at Lord of Life Lutheran Church to working my first job as a hostess at Bakers Square on the corner of I-94 and Weaver Lake Road to opening a pop-up shop at Arbor Lakes, my care and concern for this community has always been strong.
As we approach the November General Election less than a month away, it’s important for voters and residents alike to realize the importance of electing candidates to our state legislature. One of the brightest candidates in Minnesota is Dori Trossen, running for the Minnesota State House.
Dori is a mother, wife, small business owner and a woman who inspires those she meets. I remember the first time I met Dori she left a positive impression on me, because of her compassion and genuine care about changing government. Not only does she genuinely want to make positive change in Minnesota, but she cares about her neighbors, Maple Grove and Osseo’s families, businesses and the community.
Although no longer a resident of Maple Grove, my family spent more than 40 years in the community. We watched it grow from gravel roads and no commerce to the vibrant city it is today. Maple Grove and Osseo families deserve and need a voice like Dori to represent them in St. Paul. She will ensure that everyone is represented and considered. She cares about our schools, our businesses and ensuring the community continues to thrive and grow. That’s the type of fresh voice and perspective we deserve in our state government. I hope you will cast your vote for Dori Trossen for the Minnesota State House on Nov. 3rd.
Jennifer Carnahan
St. Louis Park
