To the Editor:
I have a quote that I used in 2019, when I ran for president in Sénégal: “if you have never impacted or changed a life in a positive way, how could you possibly change an entire nation.”
I strongly believe that before a person runs for public office, he or she must have a proven track record of making people’s lives better. That is the case with Samba Fall, through various programs and acts, he has positively impacted so many lives, not just in Maple Grove, but in the US and around the world.
The first thing that hits you when you meet Samba Fall is his altruism. He is constantly looking for ways to unconditionally improve the lives of others, and sometimes even at the detriment of his own beautiful family that he loves so much. You want to get to know a man, all you have to do is watch him with his family. The second you set foot in the Fall residence you will feel the love in the atmosphere.
A leader needs 2 essential thing to be in a position to serve. The first thing is that he has to genuinely care for his people. Which means that he must put the people s interests before his own.
The second thing is that he must possess a set of skills that will benefit his people.
The combination of caring and strong skills will help him improve the lives of his people.
You ask anyone that knows Samba Fall they will tell you that he is a man that really cares about people. And if they have had the chance to work with him, they will also tell you that, through his past and current experiences, he has amassed an array of skills that puts him a position to bring a lot of things to the city of Maple Grove.
The city will be very lucky to have a person like Samba Fall as a councilman, as I am pretty sure that he has the foundations that any man needs to be a great leader.
Badou Kane
Brooklyn Park
