To the Editor:
Mother’s Day 2020 was very different than any of us have ever known or seen. Alone or at home with family, loved ones or friends and pets. Home-bound we work, do school, daily tasks and routines. New style is face masks and 6 foot social distance with whatever we do.
Osseo High School and many other school sit empty. No buses, kids, teachers, worker’s cars or traffic. Noise is somewhat quiet and an eerie feeling. Graduates have no class parties, gatherings, events, etc.
But one thing we all have in common are the moments and memories shared that never fade away, special friends and times shared dear to our hearts! Let’s say forever etched into our thoughts. Good days, stores, businesses will open and return! Think positive and believe and care in yourself and for others!
Essential thanks to many for whatever they do big or small. During COVID-19, the virus has taught us all “essential thanks” especially to mom’s love and caring a forever smile in your heart. OK fishing and dad’s too. Meanwhile, my dog Johny sits at the window waiting for people, kids, friends and daily life to return.
Sunshine and smiles to all people and animals.
Congratulations to Osseo High School and Maple Grove High School Classes of 2020.
Jeaniee Wallin Pietari
Osseo
