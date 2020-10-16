To the Editor:
I am writing to publicly add my support to Bridget Erickson in her candidacy for the Osseo School District School Board.
I am an Osseo School District educator with teaching experience at Elm Creek Elementary, Osseo Secondary Transition Center, and Palmer Lake Elementary, as well as a parent of students in the district. The quality and integrity of the School Board is something that matters deeply to me.
I have known Bridget Erickson for 12 years and have admired her organization skills as well as her ability to follow through on commitments. Bridget has an extensive background in education. She has worked with students of all ages as well as provided consultation services to other educators and education systems. Bridget has a vast knowledge of what is needed to support students and schools in attaining academic excellence. Bridget’s campaign slogan of “Academic Excellence for Every Student” is not an empty campaign slogan but, rather, Bridget’s sincere promise that she will work diligently for every student in our school system.
Bridget is smart, dedicated, level-headed and deeply committed to the children, parents and schools within the Osseo School District. In her campaign, Bridget has been gathering input from parents, teachers, administration and other citizens about what they think is working, as well as not working within our school system. If elected, I believe Bridget will continue to obtain feedback and input from a wide array of sources. Being that Bridget is a parent of school-age children who attend ISD 279, she is sensitive to the concerns of parents as well as an advocate for change and advancement. Please take the time to visit her platform at ericksonfor279.com. I hope you will join me in voting for her on Nov. 3rd.
Wendy Ames MSCCC/SLP
ISD 279 Speech Language Pathologist
Maple Grove
