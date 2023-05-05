To the Editor:
Did you know it has been 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first introduced in Congress? The proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would guarantee equal rights legally, regardless of sex.
To the Editor:
Did you know it has been 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was first introduced in Congress? The proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution would guarantee equal rights legally, regardless of sex.
The ERA would provide constitutional protection against gender-based violence, pregnancy discrimination, pay inequity, and more. A majority of state constitutions have gender equality provisions. When Minnesota passes its ERA bill, it will be up to voters to ratify the amendment in a statewide election.
The resurgence to have it in the state constitution was partially fueled by the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, which ended federal protections on abortion. In the aftermath, we are seeing states enact a patchwork of new abortion laws with different restrictions and exceptions.
Throughout the election, we heard that it doesn’t matter here since abortion is legal. Abortion was on the ballot, and in 2022 Minnesota elected a pro-choice majority. We passed the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act into law ensuring any individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to continue the pregnancy and give birth, or obtain an abortion.
Most recently Governor Tim Walz signed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act. I was at the capitol the day this bill was debated in the Senate. It passed with all 34 DFL members voting yes.
There were 29 Republican male members who voted nay. Most notable Republican senators Julia Coleman, Karin Housley, and Carla Nelson were not on the floor and there was no recorded vote from them. This speaks volumes.
Now a Texas judge has taken aim to roll back FDA approval of the medication abortion drug Mifepristone, which has been used safely and effectively by over 5 million people since it was approved more than 20 years ago. This is reaching across state lines and could affect Minnesota.
The legislature is also taking up the Reproductive Freedom Codification Act. This bill would strike dozens of state restrictions on abortion and repeal various antiquated laws around sodomy, fornication, and adultery.
We have waited long enough. It’s time to pass the ERA and to end restrictions on access to abortion.
Sonja Buckmeier
St. Michael
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.