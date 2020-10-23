To the Editor:
My name is Tom Kelly and I have been with the County Attorney’s Office representing the citizens of Wright County for almost 37 years, the last 22 as your County Attorney. I have known and worked closely with Mike since he was first elected to the Board eight years ago. Mike has served as past chair for the Board. Mike has a wealth of experience and has been good for the County.
Commissioners are elected to make tough decisions. Mike has been able to make those decisions after welcoming and valuing public input. Moreover, he makes his decisions based on what is in the best interest for Wright County. We need commissioners who are capable of making the tough decisions that are necessary to carry the county forward. Mike played a big role with the recent strategic planning for the county that addressed where we are and where we need to go. Mike understands there are times when you can’t kick the can down the road.
His character, values, humility, work ethic, sense of fairness, common sense, leadership ability and vast experience have served him well as a county commissioner and will continue to do so. His integrity and ethics are beyond reproach.
He understands that Wright County is in the people business. He believes in communicating and working with all county departments because together we can better serve the public and make Wright County a better place in which to live and raise our families.
He has earned my trust and respect. I encourage voters in District 4 to cast their vote for Mike Potter.
Tom Kelly
Wright County Attorney
