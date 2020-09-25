To the Editor:

I am honored to give my full endorsement to Bridget Erickson. I have worked with Bridget in a few different capacities and feel that her organizational and planning skills are some of the strongest I’ve ever seen.

That combined with her background in education and most importantly her passion for a better learning environment for every student, makes her an invaluable candidate for our school board.

Autumn Tuthill

Maple Grove

