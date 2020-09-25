To the Editor:
I am honored to give my full endorsement to Bridget Erickson. I have worked with Bridget in a few different capacities and feel that her organizational and planning skills are some of the strongest I’ve ever seen.
That combined with her background in education and most importantly her passion for a better learning environment for every student, makes her an invaluable candidate for our school board.
Autumn Tuthill
Maple Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.