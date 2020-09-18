To the Editor:
I am excited to endorse Bridget Erickson for the Osseo School Board. I’ve known Bridget for 15 years, 10 of those working with her as a teacher in a diverse suburban school district. Bridget would make an excellent school board member because she works vigorously for what she believes in and strives for the best for each student and family. She has the skills and insight which are instrumental for success.
As I stated above I worked and taught with Bridget for 10 years. I don’t just say taught because she worked! After hours Bridget worked extremely diligently trying to find what would help each of her students, no matter what level they were at. Her strong desire to raise their achievement level and be their best was and is still and internal drive she has. She never quit and constantly researched new and innovative methods to help her students learn as well as further her own education as a teacher.
Bridget taught in a culturally and economically diverse suburban school district. She wanted each student to celebrate who they were and the skills they possessed. She was able to connect with families of all backgrounds and genuinely listened and worked hard to represent their voices at school. Families of different cultures felt welcomed and as though they had a friend in her and could trust her to do what is best for them and their students. She was very highly thought of by many families.
Community is also extremely important to Bridget. She is involved in her own community with her kids and their activities. She was involved in our school community as well attending after hour activities and making important connections with families. These connections are important for success. She is good at bringing people together and seeing the potential of what could be.
Bridget Erickson will no doubt bring the families and students of the Osseo schools together for a successful change and a powerfully strong partnership.
Ann Katzmarek
Maple Grove
