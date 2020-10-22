To the Editor:
I’m concerned about the ongoing negligence of the Corcoran City Council. Four serious issues have gone unaddressed by the city.
First, in 2019 a Corcoran Fire Service Subcommittee learned that the city has inadequate emergency medical service and fire service response times, and the city has still not taken action to provide adequate protection throughout the city.
Next, there are many issues with the city zoning ordinances with over 30 needing updates, according to a list recently shared by the city planner at a council meeting in July.
Additionally, the city’s program for rural development rights has recently been abused to allow rights to be transferred from unbuildable wetland to smaller parcels of higher ground and this has not been addressed.
Lastly, the city continues to neglect the need for better broadband Internet for many residents. These are all serious needs of Corcoran that are being neglected.
Rather than focusing on any of these important needs, the Corcoran City Council instead is spending its time scrambling to hold a joint meeting of the charter commission and city council to assess establishment of a ward system before a new council is seated. This is an irrelevant idea for a city the size of Corcoran and ignores real issues. Additionally the city is hiring Landform to pursue code violations and fines against Corcoran residents. Instead of dealing with serious issues, Lansform is policing the roads for signs 14 feet from the road instead of 15 feet.
If Corcoran residents want to have representatives that focus on real issues that actually impact them, they need to remove the incumbents. Instead, elect the people who support open space preservation and better, smarter rules to control future development, along with hiring a planner who is dedicated just to Corcoran and its rural character. New city councilor members should approach code enforcement and fire safety with the proper levels of attention. These people are Tom McKee, Manoj Thomas, and Jeremy Nichols.
Jonathan Coots
Corcoran
