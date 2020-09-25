To the editor:
I am writing in support of John Hoffman for Senator. I have known John for over a decade and he is a knowledgeable, conscientious and effective legislator. Our district has benefited from his expertise and dedication to his constituents. Today, however, I write as a teacher and a resident in the district.
As we enter an unprecedented school year, I want to point out that John has worked hard to help craft solutions that work for all stakeholders. I frequently discuss issues related to the pandemic with John and share my concerns as well as those of my colleagues. John has listened to my concerns with the attention it deserves and a willingness to help those who struggle in this new paradigm. Additionally, John has been a supportive ear to me as I prepared to teach this school year as well as an outlet for my own anxieties as the summer ended. John’s knowledge of educational policy gives him an excellent insight into the needs and concerns of educators, students, and parents.
John’s experience as a school board member for our district allowed him to help me see things from the viewpoint of a school board member and helped me craft effective messages to the school board about my own concerns. In my opinion there are few Legislators who can match John’s knowledge of educational policy in this state. As we wade into uncertain waters with the pandemic, his voice will be vital in finding solutions to the problems related to educating students during a pandemic.
In closing, I appreciate the detail and understanding that John brings to the position and I appreciate all the hard work he has done, and continues to do, for our students, parents, and educators. I wholeheartedly endorse John Hoffman for Senator, as should any other person who believes education and the future of our children are important to the state.
Mark Duffy
Champlin
