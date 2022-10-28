To the Editor:

Local elected officials have the authority to drastically and immediately impact our daily lives, more so than any other elected office. That is why local offices are supposed to be local and not political. This election season, we have seen an unprecedented infiltration of higher-level party politics that we have never encountered here in Maple Grove. It’s concerning, and it should bother you as well.

