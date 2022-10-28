Local elected officials have the authority to drastically and immediately impact our daily lives, more so than any other elected office. That is why local offices are supposed to be local and not political. This election season, we have seen an unprecedented infiltration of higher-level party politics that we have never encountered here in Maple Grove. It’s concerning, and it should bother you as well.
Local elections aren’t usually subject to the typical party politics common in higher office campaigns. Our local elected officials should speak only for the residents and not for political parties, unions, PAC’s, Hennepin County, social agendas or any other outside influence. Local elected officials are the residents’ only voice and should have only one allegiance; to the residents who elected them. Most campaigns are self-funded with small donations from family and friends and cost around $6000, but when a candidate raises almost $20,000 coming from 7 states and 36 cities within Minnesota, there is a cause for concern. Why the interest from all these outside influences? When money exchanges hands, there is always an expectation in return.
When outside voices are amplified, our voice is diminished. If we elect candidates who seek out and accept funding of this type for their campaigns, our City Council will become a council of bought and paid for plants from political parties and outside activist groups. In this scenario, residents lose every time.
We are at a crossroads right now, this election season. If we set this precedent, there is no going back. Every candidate moving forward will have to be able to run a full-scale political campaign, which means the only candidates who will run for City Council are deep-pocket politicians or people highly connected within their social or political affiliation, who answer not to the residents but to the agenda.
I urge you to research who is endorsing and funding the current City Council candidates as well as any conflict of loyalty their current employment might present. Local elections matter: our quality of life and our voice as residents depends on maintaining control of our local elections.
