A letter I submitted and which appeared in last week’s edition of the Crow River News contained erroneous information about the Kwik Trip/Broadway Pizza redevelopment approved by the Rogers City Council. I am writing to correct my mistake.
My letter stated that both Kwik Trip and Broadway Pizza would receive tax increment financing (TIF) as part of the redevelopment proposal in a vote supported by Councilmembers Gorecki, Eiden, Jullie and Mayor Rick Ihli. That is not correct and neither Kwik Trip nor Broadway Pizza will receive TIF subsidies.
The entire TIF subsidy will be dedicated to the construction of the approximately 71 units of market rate rental housing.
I apologize for my mistake. However, I stand by the original premise of my letter opposing TIF subsidies in this high traffic location as unnecessary corporate welfare, especially at a time when small businesses in our city are struggling to survive.
I’m not alone. A recent survey found that 62% of U.S. voters favor ending corporate welfare with only 20% disagreeing. There was little partisan difference on the issue with 65% of Republicans and 61% of Democrats and Independents in opposition. (See https://bit.ly/3qJK7AF) The November election provides an opportunity to elect candidates who will work to end TIF subsidies in Rogers. Please find out the candidates’ positions on this important issue, and vote accordingly.
