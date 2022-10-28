To the Editor:

With Election Day fast approaching, I’m concerned that one Maple Grove City Council candidate might be pushing us more in line with Hennepin County and less in line with what is best for Maple Grove. Kristy Janigo works as a policy director for HC, serving under Kevin Anderson, the elected commissioner that oversees our district.

