With Election Day fast approaching, I’m concerned that one Maple Grove City Council candidate might be pushing us more in line with Hennepin County and less in line with what is best for Maple Grove. Kristy Janigo works as a policy director for HC, serving under Kevin Anderson, the elected commissioner that oversees our district.
I question if elected, will she be able to objectively separate her HC work and agendas to do what is best for our city, especially when the two agendas conflict?
In looking at her website/social media accounts, Janigo has many suggestions for our city to partner with HC on a variety of programs. If these programs are right for our city, wouldn’t our Council already be partnering with them? Why the strong push to adopt these policies and practices?
We pay around 1/3 of our property taxes to HC as payment for services. The city is responsible for holding the county accountable to provide these services. In the corporate world, it is not acceptable for a person to sit on the board of directors for a company if they are currently employed by a company where their businesses would intersect.
City business and HC business intersect. This can very easily compromise the integrity of the board by having a member with decision-making power who has a dual allegiance. Janigo’s paycheck is from HC which makes me wonder if that is the reason she is pushing their ideas so frequently. Or is it to make her boss look good if a large city adopts HC programs?
Before you vote, just consider if it is in our best interest to elect someone with such close ties to an agency our city routinely engages with and often disagrees with on core issues. Do you want to be pressed into becoming a mini-HC? Or do we want to keep our independence to make choices for our city that are in our best interest and elect people who we know will advocate solely for our city without having to fight with the very agency that provides them with their paycheck?
