To the Editor:

It is with great honor and respect that I write this endorsement of Bridget Erickson for Osseo Area Schools School Board.

As an alum, a current parent and educator in the Osseo district, I feel confident that Bridget can use her leadership skills to unite our district — and keep students at the center of the work. I live in Maple Grove where my two elementary age students attend school.

I work at Brooklyn Middle School in Brooklyn Park. Every day, I feel, see and live the differences between the west side and east side of our district. What drew me to Bridget when I first met her was her passion for strategically working to make connections between the west side and east side.

During a planning session for the Just4Kids Community Service Event, Bridget listened intently as I shared experiences of working with black students at my school. She took note, modified and adjusted the event and continually asked questions.

As we prepare for a challenging school year — with many inequities and unknowns present — it is Bridget I want guiding and supporting our work in District 279.

Stacy Olstadt

Maple Grove

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments