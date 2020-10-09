To the Editor:
It is with great honor and respect that I write this endorsement of Bridget Erickson for Osseo Area Schools School Board.
As an alum, a current parent and educator in the Osseo district, I feel confident that Bridget can use her leadership skills to unite our district — and keep students at the center of the work. I live in Maple Grove where my two elementary age students attend school.
I work at Brooklyn Middle School in Brooklyn Park. Every day, I feel, see and live the differences between the west side and east side of our district. What drew me to Bridget when I first met her was her passion for strategically working to make connections between the west side and east side.
During a planning session for the Just4Kids Community Service Event, Bridget listened intently as I shared experiences of working with black students at my school. She took note, modified and adjusted the event and continually asked questions.
As we prepare for a challenging school year — with many inequities and unknowns present — it is Bridget I want guiding and supporting our work in District 279.
Stacy Olstadt
Maple Grove
