To the Editor:
I am the Hennepin County Commissioner in District 7, which includes Maple Grove, Plymouth, and 14 other cities across the western third of the county.
I hired Kristy Janigo as my Policy Director, my right-hand staff person. I knew Kristy as someone with integrity, character, compassion, energy, and motivation. These qualities have translated to highly effective work in my office. Her track record speaks for itself.
Kristy is a 2017 graduate of the Maple Grove Citizens Police Academy. She helped organize a tour for me and another commissioner of the North Metro Regional Public Safety Facility, a place she had visited as part of academy. The facility serves law enforcement agencies across the region including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and was in need of additional space and modernized equipment. My colleagues and I voted to fund $8 million of the expansion, complementing investments of the city and state.
One of my policy goals is to reduce veteran homelessness. Kristy is a veteran herself and is relentless in advocating for the military community. There are currently 136 homeless veterans in Hennepin County, and many struggle with mental health and addiction. I trusted Kristy to help forge the connections among our staff and the county’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority to coordinate a sale of four tax forfeited properties to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MAC-V) to build housing. Construction for up to 40 new units will be completed within months and will make a sizable dent in the homeless veterans population.
This summer and fall, I asked Kristy to organize a series of round table discussions with me and specific community groups about mental health services: parents, school staff, school based mental health providers, veterans, and first responders. We then held a public town hall last month to hear from residents about needs. Feedback from the discussions and town hall will help the county create policy to improve our mental health services.
Join me in voting for Kristy Janigo for Maple Grove City Council.
Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson
Maple Grove
