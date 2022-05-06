As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students at Oak View Elementary.
As an AmeriCorps member with Math Corps, Meghan Holden has focused on providing our students with extra practice and support to improve their math skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 3,600 hours to help our students succeed! This translates to almost one hundred students supported in their math growth over these years.
Meghan works one-on-one or in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Meghan supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth. Having this extra support has been vital. It’s been amazing to see the transformations in our students.
Meghan’s presence in our school has certainly extended beyond the role of Math Corps tutor. She provided great insight into how we launched our March Mathness competition, a bracket style math competition our entire school participates in. Just this past March, our OAK students completed over 80,000 minutes of mathematics. We could not have experienced this great achievement without Meghan’s consultation.
I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Meghan and all she has done to support our students. As Meghan moves on to her next adventure this summer, we’ll have big shoes to fill in the fall. If you’re interested in joining our team as a Math Tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.