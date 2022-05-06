To the Editor:

As the school year comes to a close, I’m writing today to celebrate someone who has dedicated the last four years to supporting our students at Oak View Elementary.

As an AmeriCorps member with Math Corps, Meghan Holden has focused on providing our students with extra practice and support to improve their math skills. Over the past four years, she has given a total of 3,600 hours to help our students succeed! This translates to almost one hundred students supported in their math growth over these years.

Meghan works one-on-one or in small groups with students who need extra help building their skills. With Meghan supplementing the excellent work our teachers are doing in their classrooms, we’ve seen wonderful growth. Having this extra support has been vital. It’s been amazing to see the transformations in our students.

Meghan’s presence in our school has certainly extended beyond the role of Math Corps tutor. She provided great insight into how we launched our March Mathness competition, a bracket style math competition our entire school participates in. Just this past March, our OAK students completed over 80,000 minutes of mathematics. We could not have experienced this great achievement without Meghan’s consultation.

I couldn’t let the school year end without acknowledging Meghan and all she has done to support our students. As Meghan moves on to her next adventure this summer, we’ll have big shoes to fill in the fall. If you’re interested in joining our team as a Math Tutor, please visit join.readingandmath.org.

William Kuendig

Principal, Oak View Elementary School

Maple Grove

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments