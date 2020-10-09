To the Editor:
It’s that time of the year again. With campaign season in full swing, political rhetoric is at its peak and people are tired. I recently received a campaign brochure attacking our state representative on public safety, littered with lies about her supposed support of violent protesters and efforts to defund the police. I was very disappointed to learn the sender of the postcard was the Minnesota Republican Party.
This is a gross misrepresentation of who Kristin Bahner is and what she stands for. The truth is, since 2019, Bahner has fiercely advocated for increased funding to upgrade the Maple Grove Public Safety training facility that serves law enforcement at all levels- Maple Grove Police Officers, all the way up to the F.B.I. She worked with Republican Senate Majority Leader Gazelka and our own Senator Limmer on a public safety compromise package of legislation this summer amid the civil unrest in St. Paul and Minneapolis. And she worked hard to ensure first responders- including police- are guaranteed workers compensation benefits if they contract COVID-19 on the job.
While it may seem like we live in a world where facts don’t matter, 2020 has taught us it’s mo important now than ever to trust facts, do the research, and verify your sources. I encourage you to go to Kristin’s website, bahnerforhouse.com to learn about the work she’s doing to ensure that Maple Grove and Osseo remain healthy, safe communities, where everyone can thrive.
Deb Riemer Miedema
Maple Grove
