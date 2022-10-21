To the Editor:
I am writing to show my support for John Bristol for MN House District 37B. He has lived in Maple Grove for over 19 years, and both of his sons attended Dist. 279 schools.
I have known John for several years and first met him when he contacted me to assist in facilitating a donation from the football boosters to support the students on the football team and everyone else who uses the high school field.
John has been involved in our community in many ways over the years, including the football boosters, as a coach, supporting a veteran’s group, board member of a children’s charity, and establishing a networking group that brings together thousands of people across our city and metro area. John is also an Air Force Veteran and proudly served our country during Operation Desert Storm.
John earned his MBA after the Air Force and has worked with many companies to help them improve their ability to serve customers and provide jobs in the community. He has helped several companies work themselves out of dire financial situations.
When John applied to join the school board for a few months after an untimely resignation, I fully supported his candidacy. He did not present a political agenda, but rather wanted to use his 30 years of business experience, executive skills, and problem-solving abilities to assist the board in making rational, fact-based decisions that would improve the education of our students.
It was a short stint, but I appreciated his willingness to serve when the community needed him. John will bring that same experience and skills to making decisions with both local and statewide impact in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
I support safety in our community and in our schools, I support a strong education system, I support our veterans, and I support efforts to reduce taxes on all of our residents. I support John Bristol for MN House in 37B. Please join me.
Mike Ostaffe
Maple Grove
