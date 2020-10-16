To the Editor:
At a recent League of Women’s Voters forum, Senator Warren Limmer was asked whether he agreed with the scientific consensus that human activity is causing climate change. His answer should disqualify him for reelection for three reasons:
First, Mr. Limmer’s answer was wrong. He rejects the theory that humans are causing climate change—a theory agreed upon by 97% of climate scientists and supported by decades of research—because Earth has been warming and cooling cyclically forever. In reality, starting in the late 20th Century, Earth’s average temperature began spiking upward to levels never experienced in the past 10,000 years of stable, relatively cool temperatures during which human civilization arose. Temperature is closely related to atmospheric carbon dioxide. Human industry has increased atmospheric carbon dioxide to its highest levels in at least 800,000 years. Civilization arose while atmospheric carbon dioxide fluctuated between 200 and 300 parts per million (ppm). Today, that level is over 400 ppm and rising. In sum, Earth has been rapidly warming in recent decades, and that warming is mostly explained by greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere by human activity.
Second, Mr. Limmer’s answer was arrogant. We should expect our elected officials not to know everything but rather to listen to experts. Mr. Limmer apparently believes that he knows climate better than climate scientists. If Mr. Limmer knows something that would disprove the theory of global warming, he has an obligation to share it with the world, and he likely has a Nobel Prize waiting for him. I suspect, however, he rejects man-made climate change because accepting it would create much work and inconvenience for politicians like him. If Mr. Limmer is unwilling to do the hard work of legislating in the 21st Century, he should step aside, and he certainly does not deserve anyone’s vote.
Finally, Mr. Limmer’s answer disrespects his constituents. Our elected officials should tell us the truth, even when it is inconvenient or complex. If he respected us, Mr. Limmer wouldn’t expect us to believe the comforting lie that profligately burning fossil fuels is safe and can continue forever.
Chris Evans
Maple Grove
