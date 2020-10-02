To the Editor:

I have known Kevin Anderson for 15 years and believe he is the best choice for Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner. Kevin is a devoted dad of four wonderful kids, a great husband, an active member in his church and part of his church’s leadership. He is the friend we enjoy having over for a barbeque or a family game night. But more importantly this year, Kevin has the leadership we need in Hennepin County.

I have served in the National Guard for 19 years and am fortunate to have worked with many great leaders. Kevin’s own leadership style reflects the qualities of those leaders that I admire. When you talk with Kevin, you find he is an empathic person who listens and thinks about your concerns, who makes an honest effort to find common ground, and looks for effective and attainable solutions.

In the past, District 7 has received the lowest amount of transportation funding in Hennepin County. As a resident of Rogers, I am familiar with long and overdue road projects. The county commissioner plays a strong role in allocating those funds to different projects. The taxes that we pay should be put back into projects and services in our local community that benefit our lives. We need someone new at the table to bring those tax dollars back to our neighborhoods.

This Nov. 3rd, make sure your family values and tax dollars are represented and vote for Kevin for Hennepin County District 7 Commissioner.

Dan Iverson

Rogers

