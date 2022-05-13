On April 22nd, our Press arrived on Earth Day 2022. A great and appropriate Opinion letter by Keith Anderson, Director of News was within. One thing he mentioned was the proliferation of landfills.
At age 95, I have witnessed a large city dump on Nicollet Ave., South Minneapolis and two dumps in the Anoka, Coon Rapids area, among others.
His article asks, “what can we do now to reduce the pressure facing our world.” He says, “the green space around us will only get smaller with each generation.” That sentence is the primary clue about all our environmental problems. Until environmentalists, conservationists and politicians realize and advocate for lower birth rates and less immigration to slowly decrease our population, things will only get worse.
Each person consumes, each person pollutes, and each person takes space. Even if we do so at a lesser rate per capita there will be the same accumulating problems.
Climate change is not the only major problem we have. Expansion of forestry and agriculture, the crowding of cities, expansion of suburbs and resulting infrastructure are basic problems. And do not forget the pressure expansion of tourism and outdoor recreation brings to our wildlands, wildlife, lakes, and rivers. Environmental conservationists need to realize human overpopulation as the main basic environmental problem. To overlook that quotient is a mistake. Perhaps our increasing economy will suffer a bit. Perhaps that is a good thing!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.