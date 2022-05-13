To the Editor:

On April 22nd, our Press arrived on Earth Day 2022. A great and appropriate Opinion letter by Keith Anderson, Director of News was within. One thing he mentioned was the proliferation of landfills.

At age 95, I have witnessed a large city dump on Nicollet Ave., South Minneapolis and two dumps in the Anoka, Coon Rapids area, among others.

His article asks, “what can we do now to reduce the pressure facing our world.” He says, “the green space around us will only get smaller with each generation.” That sentence is the primary clue about all our environmental problems. Until environmentalists, conservationists and politicians realize and advocate for lower birth rates and less immigration to slowly decrease our population, things will only get worse.

Each person consumes, each person pollutes, and each person takes space. Even if we do so at a lesser rate per capita there will be the same accumulating problems.

Climate change is not the only major problem we have. Expansion of forestry and agriculture, the crowding of cities, expansion of suburbs and resulting infrastructure are basic problems. And do not forget the pressure expansion of tourism and outdoor recreation brings to our wildlands, wildlife, lakes, and rivers. Environmental conservationists need to realize human overpopulation as the main basic environmental problem. To overlook that quotient is a mistake. Perhaps our increasing economy will suffer a bit. Perhaps that is a good thing!

Richard P. Brown

Champlin

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments